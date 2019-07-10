Guyana News

Sentencing looms for men convicted of raping elderly woman, child

Two men are now awaiting sentencing after pleading to guilty to separate charges of rape yesterday.

Delon Blake and Colin Thomas each threw themselves at the mercy of Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall when they appeared before her at the Sexual Offences Court yesterday morning and pleaded guilty to raping an elderly woman and a young girl, respectively.

Blake admitted that on June 20th, 2017, in the county of Demerara, he sexually penetrated a 76-year-old woman without her consent…..

