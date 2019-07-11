City councillors voice concern over continued vending at Stabroek wharf

The Mayor and City Councillors have raised concerns about continued vending at the derelict Stabroek wharf.

Controversy arose at Monday’s statutory council meeting after councillors enquired as to why vendors were still plying their trade on the wharf, which was deemed unsafe months ago.

The question was raised by constituency councillor Denroy Tudor after discussions about the dimensions of stalls at Russell Square, where all vendors from the wharf were supposed to be relocated…..