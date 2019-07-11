Guyana News

City councillors voice concern over continued vending at Stabroek wharf

Heston Bostwick

The Mayor and City Councillors have raised concerns about continued vending at the derelict Stabroek wharf.

Controversy arose at Monday’s statutory council meeting after councillors enquired as to why vendors were still plying their trade on the wharf, which was deemed unsafe months ago.

The question was raised by constituency councillor Denroy Tudor after discussions about the dimensions of stalls at Russell Square, where all vendors from the wharf were supposed to be relocated…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Ministry aiming to improve maths standards at secondary level

By
Pradoville housing case gets month’s adjournment

Pradoville housing case gets month’s adjournment

By

Court grants $100,000 bail to prison warden on cannabis charge

By

Comments

Trending