First regional tourism review session held

The Department of Tourism, within the Ministry of Business, yesterday hosted its first ever Regional Tourism Review Session, where representatives of groups within the respective regions were able to present and speak on what can be done to boost tourist in their areas.

The session, held at the Herdmanston Lodge, was declared open by the Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar. The minister told regional representatives and stakeholders at the session that the regional tourism approach will help to develop the unique tourism products that each region has to offer. “The region-led development approach will give each region the opportunity to develop their unique tourism product offering that will attract both local and foreign visitors,” Rajkumar said.

Director General of the Department of Tourism, Donald Sinclair, who was the chairperson of the session, stated that lots of exciting things are happening in tourism in Guyana. Sinclair said that there is a legal basis to regional tourism planning, which is mentioned in Chapter VII of the Constitution. “It states, local government is a vital aspect of democracy and shall be organised so as to involve as many people as possible in the task of managing and developing the communities in which they live,” the Director General said…..