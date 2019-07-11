Judiciary expresses grave concern over attacks on it in Chronicle report

This story is developing and will be updated.

The judiciary today expressed “grave concern” over attacks on it in a Guyana Chronicle report. The report in question carried remarks by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil Williams.

The comments pertained to the High Court ruling that Finance Minister Winston Jordan be imprisoned for contempt of court.

The statement by the Judiciary follows:

The Judiciary has noted with grave concern an article in the today’s Guyana Chronicle Newspaper captioned “‘We have a right to protect taxpayers’ money’ – AG flays ‘PSC’s hypocritical’ stance on Dipcon matter… PM says judge’s action smacks of vendetta” in which aspersions are cast on the judiciary in relation to a matter before the Court.

The independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law must be maintained at all times.

The Judiciary would like to emphasize that anyone who is dissatisfied with a judgment or a decision of a court has a right of appeal, and this is the avenue by which a lawful challenge to any judgment or decision canbe made.

The Judiciary once again reaffirms its independence and integrity.