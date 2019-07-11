Ministry aiming to improve maths standards at secondary level

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve the standard of mathematics at the secondary level, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is continuing the implementation of the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project (GSEIP).

According to a MoE release, Focus Group sessions which began on Tuesday at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), were set to continue yesterday and would involve collaboration to enhance grades 7 to 11 Mathematics Content Standards for 21st Century proficiency in teaching and learning performance.

The Focus Group sessions will primarily target Head Teachers, Pre-service and in-service teachers, teacher educators, the mathematics technical group, the University of Guyana, CPCE, the National Centre for Education Resource Development and the Guyana Teachers Union. They are part of one component of the GSEIP which seeks to improve the performance in Mathematics at the secondary school level. According to Project Coordinator of the GSEIP, Jimmy Bhojedat, the Focus Group sessions are to test what has been developed so far by the consultant that has been engaged by the Ministry of Education…..