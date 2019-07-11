Guyana News

North West man arraigned over sister’s murder

Randy Cozier

The brother of Cynthia Cozier, who was chopped last week and later succumbed to her injuries, was yesterday charged with murder.

Randy Cozier, 24, a grass cutter, was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that the accused, on July 4, at Waramuri Village, Moruca, North West District, murdered Cynthia Cozier…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Health Ministry commissions $539M drugs bond at Kingston

By

Suspect in Vlissengen Rd fatal accident denies driving under the influence

By

Construction, services sector `kept growth alive’ last year – City Chamber President

By

Comments

Trending