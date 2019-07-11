North West man arraigned over sister’s murder

The brother of Cynthia Cozier, who was chopped last week and later succumbed to her injuries, was yesterday charged with murder.
Randy Cozier, 24, a grass cutter, was read the murder charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged that the accused, on July 4, at Waramuri Village, Moruca, North West District, murdered Cynthia Cozier…..
