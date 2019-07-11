PPP questions Gov’t vetting of GECOM nominees

PPP executive, Gail Teixeira, has written to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, requesting clarity over the classifications assigned on Tuesday to the list of persons nominated by the Opposition for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman.

In a letter penned yesterday, Teixeira, who is acting as one of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s representatives in the negotiations, made enquiries about the terminologies used in the vetting of the list, from which they were informed that five of the 11 names put forward were rejected. The use of phrases such as “tending toward acceptability”, “no objection” and “shortlisted” brought Teixeira to question whether this meant those names were “not unacceptable” to the President.

Furthermore, she questioned whether the views expressed at the meetings were those of the President or merely his representatives, noting that if the “names “hammered out” at these engagements are still required to obtain the acceptability of the President, then these engagements would have been, largely, futile, if not, perfunctory”…..