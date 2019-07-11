Social Protection System to be rolled out for Venezuelan migrants

Twenty Venezuelan families will soon benefit from government assistance for the provision of essential services, following the launch of the Social Protection Ministry’s Shock Responsive Social Protection System.

This was revealed in a Ministry of the Presidency press release, which related that the initiative is intended to lessen the impact of multiple deprivations faced by migrants and their host communities. This will be done by subsidizing the cost of services valued at up to $50,000.

The support system will target those who have no or inadequate income or sources of income to ensure their basic needs are met; mothers and fathers or other legally appointed relatives who are the primary/principal caregivers for a child or children under 14 years old; persons who are legally landed in Guyana and are willing to be registered to legalise their status; and migrants, particularly those over 18 years old, who agree to attend an appointment and agree to be registered with the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), MOTP explained…..