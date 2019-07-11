SOCU head’s contract unlikely to be renewed

Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Sydney James has been sent on administrative leave, Police Commissioner Leslie James confirmed yesterday and sources say that his contract, which expires soon, is unlikely to be renewed.

Based on the information gathered by Stabroek News, the SOCU head received a letter from the Commissioner last Friday instructing him to immediately proceed on administrative leave. He was at the Camp Street office when he received the letter and left shortly after. The top cop declined to say who will be performing the SOCU head’s duties during this period.

“Those kinds of disclosures will be made when the time arise, either by myself or via the PRO. A full update with SOCU will be disclosed shortly,” the Commissioner told this newspaper when contacted…..