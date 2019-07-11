Sod turned in Region Nine for $96M disaster relief centre

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams along with Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig yesterday turned the sod for the construction of a $96M Regional Disaster Management Centre in Lethem.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Hastings-Williams, who has responsibility for disaster risk management in Guyana and within whose purview the CDC comes, said the Centre will be the first of its kind in Guyana. Others, she said, will be opened in Barima-Waini (Region One); Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight). This multipurpose building would provide shelter for both men and women, encompass a warehouse, training facility, conference room and office space…..