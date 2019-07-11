Guyana News

Suspect in Vlissengen Rd fatal accident denies driving under the influence

—placed on $10,000 bail

Joel Thomas

The suspect in the Vlissengen Road accident that claimed the life of a motorcyclist and left the pillion rider hospitalised, was taken before the traffic court yesterday and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a tint permit.

Joel Thomas, 29, was read the two charges by Magistrate Clive Nurse.

The first charge alleged that the accused, on July 8, at Vlissengen Road, drove motor car PTT 2510 when his breath alcohol level was above the legal limit…..

