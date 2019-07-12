Guyana News

AFC solely responsible for picking coalition’s PM candidate

-Patterson maintains

David Patterson

In wake of a statement made by the PNCR’s Volda Lawrence that the coalition partners are yet to meet to discuss who the prime ministerial candidate will be for the next elections, the AFC’s General Secretary David Patterson yesterday insisted that his party is solely responsible for the choice.

As a result, he said there is no need to discuss this particular matter with any party outside of the AFC.

At a recent press conference, Lawrence said that while the AFC has endorsed its leader Khemraj Ramjattan as the prime ministerial candidate, discussions still have to be held…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CCJ grants GRDB extension to appeal $99M judgment in favour of rice miller

CCJ grants GRDB extension to appeal $99M judgment in favour of rice miller

By

Medical Council team inspects Cuban training regimen for doctors, makes recommendations

By

GRA defends move to garnish owed taxes from Dipcon US$2M judgment

By

Comments

Trending