CCJ grants GRDB extension to appeal $99M judgment in favour of rice miller

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday upheld a Court of Appeal decision granting an extension to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to appeal a Full Court decision awarding $99 million to rice miller Arnold Sankar for breach of contract.

A release from the court related that the CCJ, in a 4-1 decision, dismissed an application made by Sankar to appeal the Court of Appeal decision, noting that it agreed with the decision of the lower court, having found that it had the power to grant an extension of time in the interests of justice.

In its judgment, the CCJ ordered that Sankar’s application for special leave to appeal be dismissed, and that the GRDB be granted an extension of time to seek permission to appeal the decision of the Full Court of the Supreme Court, which had granted Sankar judgment in the amount of $99 million for an alleged breach of contract. It was noted that the GRDB has seven days from the day that judgment was delivered (yesterday) to take action, if action has not already been taken. As to costs, both parties were ordered to bear the costs of their application…..