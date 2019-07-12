CCJ says clear provisions of no confidence motion must be adhered to, administration now caretaker status

The Caribbean Court of Justice today said it would fix no timelines for general elections following the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence but said that the clear provisions governing article 106 of the constitution must be given full effect and a caretaker-type administration is now in place.

It said it expects that all stakeholders will operate with integrity in the application of the various provisions. It pointed out that article 106 requires that on the passage of the motion of no confidence the President and the Cabinet resign and that the government continues for the purpose of the holding of elections in three months or an extended period as agreed by two-thirds of the National Assembly.

It said it would issue no coercive orders as these would impose upon the mandated functions of the various stakeholders. It stated that the character of the government is now “on a different footing from that which existed prior to the motion of no confidence.

The ruling read by President of the Court, Justice Adrian Saunders said that GECOM must also adhere to the provisions of article 106 in relation to the holding of general elections.

The APNU+AFC government has frequently denied that it must behave as a caretaker administration.