CCJ says President, Opposition Leader must select new GECOM chairman with utmost urgency

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this afternoon ruled that President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo settle on a new Chairman of GECOM with the utmost urgency.

It made no other order noting that Justice James Patterson had resigned following the June 18 CCJ judgment that his appointment was null and void.

The opposition has been hoping that there would be an order setting timelines for the urgent appointment of the chairman.

There is presently a stalemate on the selection of the new Chairman between the two sides.