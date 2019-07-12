Child rapist put away for 23 years

Colin Thomas, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a young girl, will spend the next 23 years in jail for the crime.

Thomas, 50, was sentenced by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

He pleaded guilty to first raping the child between August 1st and August 31st of 2013 and again committing the act between December 1st and December 31st of the very next year…..