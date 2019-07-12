Guyana News

Child rapist put away for 23 years

Colin Thomas

Colin Thomas, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a young girl, will spend the next 23 years in jail for the crime.

Thomas, 50, was sentenced by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown. 

He pleaded guilty to first raping the child between August 1st and August 31st of 2013 and again committing the act between December 1st and December 31st of the very next year…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Teen on manslaughter charge for killing man over $500

By

Mahaicony man charged with causing death, drunk driving

By

AFC solely responsible for picking coalition’s PM candidate

By

Comments

Trending