GECOM list referred back to President, Opposition Leader

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will have to meet again; this time to consider 13 potential candidates for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after their representatives failed to come to a consensus on six names yesterday.

The representatives of the two political leaders yesterday spent another two hours attempting to “hammer out” a list of names to be submitted to Jagdeo for him to consider and submit to Granger but reached a stalemate and concluded that “the two principals should meet” possibly today if their schedules permit.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, told reporters that at the end of yesterday’s meeting five of the Opposition leader’s nominees had been shortlisted while six had been rejected with reason…..