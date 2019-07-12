Gov’t scholarships awarded to be published -Sarabo-Halley

Minister with responsibility for the public service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley yesterday told her first press conference that all government scholarships issued during her tenure will be made public.

“All scholarships granted during my tenure as Minister of the Public Service will be made public as the scholarships are being funded by public monies and citizens have a right to know who has received scholarships and for what programme,” she announced at her Waterloo Street Office.

Noting that the process for the award of scholarship has constantly been in the headlines the Minister explained that there is a formal process for the granting of scholarships by the department which does not involve special treatment; anyone can apply…..