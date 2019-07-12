Mahaicony man charged with causing death, drunk driving

Shamar Hercules, the Mahaicony man who was the driver of a car which collided with an electrical pole and resulted in the death of the occupant on Sunday, was yesterday charged with causing death and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Hercules, of Recess, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with causing the death of Lincoln Carmichael by dangerous driving along the Golden Grove Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

He was not required to plead to the charge. He was granted his release on $300,000 bail.

Hercules was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His driver’s licence has been suspended pending the outcome of the matter.

He is due to appear next on August 14th at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.