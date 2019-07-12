Man gets 20 years for raping elderly woman

Delon Blake, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping a 77-year-old woman, was yesterday morning sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court.

Blake, 39, admitted to committing the crime against the elderly woman on June 20th, 2017.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall said that she had considered the nature and gravity of the offence was committed, as well as the mitigating and aggravating factors…..