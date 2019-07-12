Guyana News

Man gets 20 years for raping elderly woman

Delon Blake

Delon Blake, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping a 77-year-old woman, was yesterday morning sentenced to 20 years behind bars by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Sexual Offences Court.

Blake, 39, admitted to committing the crime against the elderly woman on June 20th, 2017.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall said that she had considered the nature and gravity of the offence was committed, as well as the mitigating and aggravating factors…..

New public servants to join payroll after first month of work

Bar Association condemns statements by AG on judiciary

Gov't scholarships awarded to be published -Sarabo-Halley

