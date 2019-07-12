Medical Council team inspects Cuban training regimen for doctors, makes recommendations

The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) made an official visit to Cuba between June 29th-July 6th 2019 to inspect the training programmes for doctors and said it made several recommendations.

A statement from the MCG in the name of its Chairman Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran said that the visit was coordinated with the support of the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was facilitated by Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

During its visit, the statement said that the Council examined the Cuban undergraduate and postgraduate models of medical training which produce significant numbers of medical specialists and doctors who work in Guyana’s health care system…..