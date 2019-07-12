Guyana News

New public servants to join payroll after first month of work

-under new policy

From this month, new public service employees will be paid after their first month of employment after years of having to wait three months to “make it on to the payroll.”

Speaking at her first press conference, Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley announced the new policy, while referring to the previous practice as “unconscionable.”

“Many public servants have reiterated the issue of having to work for three months before being paid. I have thus far found no rule or policy that substantiates this. I find this practice unconscionable and thus should no longer be a practice in any government agency after the month of July,” Sarabo-Halley announced…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bar Association condemns statements by AG on judiciary

Bar Association condemns statements by AG on judiciary

By

Gov’t scholarships awarded to be published -Sarabo-Halley

By

Child rapist put away for 23 years

By

Comments

Trending