Police say making progress in murder of Better Hope moneychanger, daughter

Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian

The Guyana Police Force is making “good progress” on the case of the murders of Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arian, acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston said.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon, Kingston said that the force has made good progress, as they currently have several persons in custody.

The police had initially arrested four persons earlier in the week who were interrogated by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)…..

