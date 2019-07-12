Public servants to get increase in wages and salaries this year – Jordan

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, has declared that public servants can expect an increase in wages and salaries this year and an even bigger one next year, after government “would have won the General Elections”, but cautioned that this increase must be matched by an improvement in performance and in the delivery of public services.

Jordan was at the time speaking at the launch of the Budget 2020 Sensitisation and Training Sessions, held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre yesterday.

“…Managers must manage and supervisors must supervise. Productivity must rise, if we are [to] achieve a modern, competitive nation. It is difficult comprehending why we have to install electric time clocks to track the punctuality of workers and their comings and goings during working hours. And the tracking cannot only relate to the ordinary worker. It has to be enforced from top to the bottom,” the minister noted, going on to reference cases where senior personnel take time to engage on social media during working hours, “when they should be attending to the public or otherwise engaged in activities for which they are being paid”…..