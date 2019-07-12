Teen on manslaughter charge for killing man over $500

A 17-year-old was yesterday charged with the unlawful killing of Grove youth Mervin Squires, who died as a result of an argument over $500.

Given his age, the teen was brought before the Georgetown Children’s Court, where he was read the manslaughter charge by Magistrate Dylon Bess.

It is alleged that the teen unlawfully killed Squires, 21, on July 6th, at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Subsequent to the hearing, the teen was placed in the custody of the Juvenile Holding Centre, where he is to remain until his next court date.

Squires, a labourer of Lot 52 1st Field Kaneville, suffered two wounds to the left side of his chest. He was later picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.