ERC intensifies media monitoring to prevent heightening of tensions

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has over the past few months intensified its monitoring of local media and citizens using social media platforms, to discourage the heightening of tensions and the promotion of discriminatory practices due to political developments.

The ERC said in a press release on Wednesday that it continues to monitor the outputs of Guyanese television, radio, newspaper and online news entities, as well as comments posted by persons on social media.

“Monitoring mechanisms, which have been intensified over the past few months in keeping with demands resulting from the ongoing political developments, have captured various instances, through publishing, facilitated and self-perpetuated, that are deemed counterproductive to the process of promoting harmony and good relations across Guyana,” it explained…..