Father freed but son to face trial over Stabroek Market murder

Timothy McKenzie, the 22-year-old man who was charged with murdering Richard Noel last year at the Stabroek Market, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime, while his father, James McKenzie, who was charged alongside him, was freed.

This followed the conclusion of a Preliminary Inquiry into the charge, which was conducted by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court Five.

The McKenzies were jointly charged with murdering Noel on June 4th, 2018, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge…..