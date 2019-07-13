GECOM must immediately begin preparing for general elections -say PPP/C-appointed commissioners

Notwithstanding the fact that a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission is still to be named, the PPP/C appointed commissioners today said that the electoral body must immediately begin preparing for general elections in accordance with yesterday’s ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

A statement by the commissioners follows:

Re: Guyana Elections Commission’s Constitutional Imperatives Relating to Articles 106 (6) and 106 (7) of the Constitution of Guyana.

Now that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has, subsequent to its judgments rendered on 18 June 2019, made deliberate and specific declarations and orders – inter alia:

“….. 9. e) The National Assembly properly passed a motion of no confidence in the Government on 21 December 2018;

f) Upon the passage of this motion of no confidence the clear provisions Article 106 immediately become engaged;”, it is now the only imperative to abide with the provisions of the Constitution and its statutory related thereto.

For the avoidance of any doubt the CCJ in its Judgment at (5) stated: “The Guyana Elections Commission (“GECOM”) has the responsibility to conduct that election and GECOM too must abide by the provisions of the Constitution”.

Consistent with the orders of the CCJ GECOM must immediately start preparations for elections and its Chief Executive Officer Lowenfield must ensure this in accordance with his statutory functions. Naturally, any official of GECOM who does anything inconsistent with the CCJ’s orders would be in gross contempt of the said orders and the Constitution and would thereby attract the appropriate sanctions.

We, therefore, join the call for the proper observance of the rule of law and declare that we stand ready, as always, to fully support the implementation of constitutionally democratic processes as is required for all of GECOM’s activities.

Yours Sincerely,

GECOM Commissioners: Bibi Shadick

Sase Gunraj

Robeson Benn