Jubilant Jagdeo lauds ‘forceful’ CCJ ruling

A jubilant Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday thanked the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for the professional manner in which it handled the cases stemming from last December’s passage of a no-confidence motion against the government and he once again declared that his party will not be returning to the National Assembly to grant an extension to the three-month election deadline outlined in the Constitution.

Elections, therefore, Jagdeo argued, must be held in three months.

“In its ruling, [the CCJ] sought to preserve something essential in a democratic society…the separation of powers. A cardinal principle of modern democracy is that the judiciary, the legislature and the executive have certain powers that are separate from each other and that there must not be an interference [of] one branch into the other. The ruling, while forceful, guarded that principle faithfully,” Jagdeo told a press conference at his Church Street office…..