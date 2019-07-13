Miner shot after bid to sexually assault woman

A 36-year-old miner is now nursing three gunshot wounds after he was shot after he attempted to sexually assault a woman.

The Guyana Police Force said last night in a statement that an investigation is currently ongoing into the case, which occurred at an interior location yesterday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 12.45 am, when the man reportedly entered the woman’s mining camp, indecently assaulted her and attempted to remove her underwear.

The statement added that the woman, who is a licensed firearm holder, is assisting with the investigation.

The man’s condition is considered serious as he is nursing gunshot wounds to his arms and abdomen at the Mahdia Hospital.