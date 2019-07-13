‘Satan’ on the loose

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has released murder accused Alvin Reid, known as ‘Satan,’ by mistake and the police are now seeking the public’s assistance to recapture him.

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin for Reid, and said that he is wanted for the murder of Malika Hamilton, which occurred in August, 2016, at Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara.

Persons with information that may lead to the re-arrest of the 35-year-old Reid are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 221-1281, 274-0409, 27-1221, 229-2750, 229-2019, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station…..