Some Corentyne villages flooded after heavy rainfall

Several villages on the Corentyne were flooded yesterday, following heavy rainfall on Thursday that continued throughout the evening. The residents believe that the flooding resulted from the poor drainage throughout the area.

Residents from Fyrish Village to Rose Hall, Corentyne, were affected by flooding. Region Six Vice Chairman Denis Deroop yesterday said that contracts to manually clean the drains were awarded by the region; however, it seems as though no work was done. He opined that had the drains been maintained monthly as should have been done, the possibility of flooding might have been very low.

Deroop said that he has since informed Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams-Stephen of the situation and told her of the need for emergency work to be done. He related that Stephens told him that it would be dealt with…..