Superbet sues GRA, Gaming Authority over betting licence

Sports-betting giant Superbet has sued the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Gaming Authority for not processing its application for betting licences and imposing the requirement of good standing certification as a precondition.

Against this background, Superbet, the applicant, is asking the High Court to compel the GRA and its Commissioner-General to process its request for licensing for this year and last year.

Additionally, it wants the court to quash the decision of the Gaming Authority and its Chief Executive Officer, who it says have imposed a requirement of good standing certification, as a condition precedent to its request for betting shop licence…..