US marine transport company launches local office

Harvey Gulf International Marine officially launched its local subsidiary, Guyana Offshore Vessels Services Inc., on Wednesday and Shane Guidry, Chief Executive Officer of the parent company, committed to employing as many Guyanese as possible.

Speaking to a gathering in front of the Fort and Barrack streets offices of the company, Guidry explained that when the company first came to Guyana’s shores, it didn’t try to find work. “We’re not a company that wants to rob, pillage and steal… it’s not who we are. We came down here with the thought process of opening an office, which is what we did. We’ve hired employees without knowing if and when we would ever get work,” Guidry said.

He explained that a week after leaving Guyana, he received numerous phone calls about bids for work, due to reports in the media about the company’s intention. “We are going to continue to grow in this region, hopefully more so in Guyana. We are hiring as many Guyanese people as we can. We would love to see the day where its 100% Guyanese, where we could possibly reflag boats,” Guidry noted, while emphasising that the company is “here to stay.”….