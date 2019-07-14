Gov’t accepts ‘interim’ status but says Cabinet still functioning

Although accepting its “interim” status based on the judgment of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the APNU+AFC government yesterday declared that Cabinet is continuing to function, in apparent defiance of the Constitution.

“The Government accepts that it is an ‘interim’ government but emphasises that Cabinet has not stopped functioning and government must continue to provide public services,” the Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement last evening.

The continued functioning of Cabinet would be in clear violation of the provisions of Article 106 (6) of the Constitution, which requires its resignation, including that of the president, as was pointed out by the CCJ on Friday. The announcement came amidst efforts by the representatives of President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to arrange a meeting between them…..