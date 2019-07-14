Granger, Jagdeo meeting still to be set

While President David Granger has said that a Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) can be appointed by Monday and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed a willingness to meet, efforts to arrange a meeting between the two were still to yield a result up to last evening.

At press time, representatives of Granger and Jagdeo were still sharing correspondence on the issue but no meeting had been arranged.

In an address to the nation following a ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Friday, Granger indicated “elections have to be held in the shortest possible time and, therefore, it is crucial to appoint a chairman of the Elections Commission.”….