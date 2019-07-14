Guyana News

Opinions divided on scope of caretaker gov’t

David Hinds
David Hinds

While the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has established that the current APNU+AFC administration is now serving as a “caretaker” government, following the passage of a no-confidence motion against it last year, opinion so far is divided on the implications for the exercise of its authority.

In delivering an eagerly-awaited judgment last Friday, CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders explained that Article 106 of the Constitution envisages that with its defeat on the no-confidence vote, the government is “on a different footing.”

“By convention, the government is expected to behave during this interim period as a caretaker and so restrain the exercise of its legal authority. It is this caretaker or interim role that explains the three month deadline, in the first instance, that the Article lays down, in principle, for the holding of the fresh elections,” he said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Guyana Goldfields promises workers full disclosure if decision is taken on Aurora mining alliance

Guyana Goldfields promises workers full disclosure if decision is taken on Aurora mining alliance

By

Child struck from bicycle along Fyrish road succumbs

By
Alleged Bourda Market thief accuses city cops of breaking into stalls

Alleged Bourda Market thief accuses city cops of breaking into stalls

By

Comments

Trending