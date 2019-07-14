PPP/C-nominated commissioners call for GECOM to begin poll preparations

The opposition PPP/C-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have declared that the Elections Commission Secretariat must immediately begin preparing for general elections in accordance with Friday’s ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

“Any official of GECOM who does anything inconsistent with the CCJ’s orders would be in gross contempt of the said orders and the Constitution and would thereby attract the appropriate sanctions,” Com-missioners Bibi Shadick, Sase Gunraj and Robeson Benn said in a joint statement last evening.

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield was specifically been identified and called upon to ensure these preparations “in accordance with his statutory functions.”….