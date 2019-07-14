Guyana News

Residents protest plan for chemical warehouse at Industrial Site

-cite potential health concerns

Candida Williams (centre) voicing her concerns about the proposed chemical warehouse. She is backed by representatives of neighbouring communities. (Terrence Thompson photo)
“The residents don’t want it! We have the power and if we have power, we are not standing for that,” a frustrated resident declared yesterday on behalf of citizens of Houston Gardens, East Bank Demerara and other communities, who held a press conference to argue against a proposal by Nalco Champion Guyana to store large quantities of chemicals at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt.

Representatives from Houston Gardens, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Shirley Field Ridley Square, Rasville and D’Aguiar Park were among attendees at the press conference, which was held to discuss a proposed chemical plant and other developments which may affect the welfare of those communities. The press conference was held opposite the John Fernandes Ltd. Inland Terminal, at 4055 Industrial Site, Ruimveldt…..

