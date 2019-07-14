Woman dies in Soesdyke Highway crash, three others injured

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred yesterday about 7.40 pm on the Soesdyke/Linden Public Road, EBD, involving motor car # PVV 535 driven by Alonzo De Santos, 32, of Lot 136 Prospect ,EBD and motor hire car #HC 2554, driven by Royston Stewart, 44, of Sandville, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that motor car # PVV 535 was proceeding west along the southern side of Soesdyke/Llinden Highway and while in the process of overtaking an unknown motor vehicle that was proceeding in the said direction, he ended up into the path of hire car #HC 2554 which was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, and they collided.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the hire car along with four passengers were injured and the driver of motor car PVV 535 along with the occupant sustained injuries. They were all picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced a female name and address unknown dead on arrival. Randy Stoby and Alliyha Munroe were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were later referred to GPHC and admitted.

The Police say that Stoby suffered a fracture to his lower back, Munroe suffered lung injuries and Stewart is suffering from a fractured right hip.

The body of the unknown deceased is presently lying at Lyken Funeral Home awaiting identification and identification parade.