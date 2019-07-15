DDL to set up environment management dep’t

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) will be establishing an environmental management department within the company and a Canadian consultancy firm and other personnel have been hired to assist with the process, Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams revealed yesterday, lauding the development.

In the wake of complaints by Great Diamond residents that waste from the company’s biomethanation plant has been affecting them, coupled with the EPA’s findings that some of the company’s operations do not have the necessary permits, DDL has started the process to have an internal environmental oversight department.

“Following the complaints to the agency and our subsequent visits to the site and meeting with the company, it was found that they are operating about 10 facilities that should have had 10 individual permits but they did not have these,” Adams told Stabroek News in an interview…..