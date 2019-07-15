Guyana News

Local creatives get training on export readiness

—though some say workshop too advanced for state of industry

Rabindra Jaggernauth (DPI photo)
Although persons who attended the Creatives Go Global workshop were thrilled that the Creative and Cultural Industry was finally getting recognition from the government, they felt that the workshop, which focused primarily on marketing strategies and exporting services, did not address the challenges they are facing presently.

The three-day Creatives Go Global workshop, which concluded on Wednesday, was an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which acted in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA). The workshop was held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown and was facilitated by Rabindra Jaggernauth, who is an Information Technology and Management Consultant from Trinidad.

Participants included filmmakers, writers, fashion designers, painters, consultants, among others. ….

