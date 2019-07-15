Guyana News

Police still to obtain legal advice on probe into murder of moneychanger, daughter

Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arian
Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arian

The police are yet to obtain legal advice on their investigations in the murders of Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arian, police commissioner Leslie James said last night.

James told Stabroek News that investigators are following the procedures and have to wait on legal advice.

He said that the force will update the media on whether charges will be instituted against the detained persons…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Local creatives get training on export readiness

By
Man grazed by bullet in creek incident

Man grazed by bullet in creek incident

By

‘Won the battle but lost the war’

By

Comments

Trending