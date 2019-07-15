Guyana News

President wants La Bennett, Alves on GECOM list

-still no meeting set

Over the weekend,  communication between representatives of  the President and Leader of the Opposition ended without a meeting set and saw a proposal by the government’s side that retired Justice Claudette La Bennett and GPHC Chairman Kesaundra Alves be on the list for chairmanship of GECOM, sources say.

 “No time or date for a meeting at this point and time but we have had correspondence with them over the weekend,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told Stabroek News yesterday.

Jagdeo said that he will today address the issue in detail at a press conference…..

