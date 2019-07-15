Ramjattan says gov’t fully prepared to deal with any civil strife

Guyana News

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan speaking on Berbice TV
Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday assured Berbicians that if there is  civil strife in the country the government is prepared to ensure stability.

He was at the time speaking on the rulings and consequential orders which came from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Friday, on the Alliance on the Move programme tele-vised throughout Berbice.

He said,  “We have all the powers as I have said and we will utilize all those powers to maintain that we have credible elections”…..

