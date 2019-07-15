Two dead, two hospitalised following Linden Highway collision

A taxi driver and one of his passengers died after being involved in an accident on the Linden/Soesdyke High-way on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Royston Stewart, 44, of Sandville, Kuru Kururu, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway and Faye Williams, 43, of Ideal Sandpit Area, Waiakahra, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

Williams was identified by her daughter Shavonne Williams yesterday morning at the Lyken Funeral Home.

The accident, which occurred at around 7.40 pm on Saturday, also left two persons injured and hospitalised. Alliyha Munroe, 16, of Patterson Street, Kuru Kururu, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway and Randy Stoby, 31, an employee of Banks DIH Limited and also of Kuru Kururu on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway.

Police yesterday said that Williams was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, while Stewart died while receiving medical treatment at the George-town Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) at around 4 am on Sunday.

Investigations have revealed that a motor vehicle bearing registration number PVV 535 and driven by a resident of Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when it collided with motor car HC 2554, which was proceeding east along the northern side of the road. The car it collided with was being driven by Stewart.

Stewart, his passengers and the driver of PVV 535 all sustained injuries during the collision and were picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Following medical evaluations, Stewart, Munroe and Stoby were all transferred to the GPHC.

Police said Munroe suffered internal injuries, while Stoby suffered a fracture to his lower back.

At the hospital yesterday, Stoby recalled that he and the other passengers joined the car at the Linden/Soesdyke Highway junction and were on their way home. He explained that he felt an impact but could not recall what happened. He told this newspaper that he regained consciousness while he was being lifted into a canter during preparations for him to be transported to the hospital.

Munroe, who is in the female ward of the hospital, shared a similar story. She too related that she regained consciousness while being transported to the hospital.

Both Munroe’s and Stoby’s conditions are regarded as stable.