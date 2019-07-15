US, UK, EU call for compliance with CCJ ruling, constitution

The United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn; and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Jernej Videtič today issued a joint statement following the issuing of the Caribbean Court of Justice’s Definitive Orders on 12 July 2019.

The statement is as follows:

“The Caribbean Court of Justice – Guyana’s Supreme Court – has spoken. It is important for the rule of law that all invoked actors abide by its ruling and the relevant provisions of the Constitution. We urge everyone to do so expeditiously”.

Noticeably absent as a signatory to the statement was Canada.