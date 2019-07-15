‘Won the battle but lost the war’

Sanjeev Datadin, the attorney for Charrandass Persaud in the no confidence motion case on Friday expressed disappointment with the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), stressing that it was not what they were looking for.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Guyana Court of Appeal where the judgment was read live via video conferencing from the Court’s headquarters in Port of Spain, Trinidad, he said “The court has left a lot out.”

Making reference to efforts by the representatives of the two political leaders to finalize a list of six names for the Chair-man of GECOM, the attorney said that those negotiations were futile and lacked seriousness…..