Accused ganja trafficker says cops bullied him to sign confession

A drug trafficking accused was granted bail on Monday by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after informing her that he was bullied to sign a caution statement.

Christoph Watts, 22, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 3, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge that on July 12th, in the vicinity of North Ruimveldt, he was allegedly in possession of 83 grammes of cannabis for trafficking.

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels told Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus that on the day in question, police ranks, acting on information they received, went to Watts’ home and conducted a search. The cannabis was found in a shoebox under a bed in a room Watts shares with his brother, 18, and a cousin, 21…..