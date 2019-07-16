Alleged Bourda Market thief accuses city cops of breaking into stalls

“I ain’t want ya put me on bail,” were the words of break and enter accused Dexter Burnham to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after telling her that he was threatened by a city policeman.

Burnham initially pleaded guilty to a charge that on July 7th, at Bourda Market, he broke and entered the stall of Landranie Sookwah and stole four bags of groceries valued at $116,000.

Burnham then explained to the magistrate that he only pleaded guilty because he was told to do so by the investigating city police officer, who also threatened that if he did not he would be dealt with…..